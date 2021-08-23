© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/22/2021 -- NEW Large M7.2 + M7.0 Earthquakes -- Major Seismic Overdrive underway worldwide
Follow
3
Share
Report
371 views • August 23, 2021
Yet another M7.2 (M7.0) earthquake has occurred , this is on top of last nights M6.9 to M7.0 also in the South Sandwich Islands.
So now we have about 10-12 different M7.0+ to M8.1 earthquakes in the past couple weeks...... major activity is underway obviously.
_____
As mentioned in the video, I am raising funds for a new off grid power solution plus battery bank to power the house, and live stream going forward to avoid power failure interruptions!! 👍
Viewers can send their gifts to help here:
https://paypal.me/dutchsinse
MUCH LOVE!
I will show the full system, plus associated costs, as well as the amount viewers sent once the system is installed!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
So now we have about 10-12 different M7.0+ to M8.1 earthquakes in the past couple weeks...... major activity is underway obviously.
_____
As mentioned in the video, I am raising funds for a new off grid power solution plus battery bank to power the house, and live stream going forward to avoid power failure interruptions!! 👍
Viewers can send their gifts to help here:
https://paypal.me/dutchsinse
MUCH LOVE!
I will show the full system, plus associated costs, as well as the amount viewers sent once the system is installed!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.