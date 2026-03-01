Roll The Stone Away (barn version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My wife of 20 years left me today, because, since my best friend died - on my watch, on a jobsite where I broke his ribs giving him CPR until the paramedics arrived, I have become an alcoholic. I have PTSD and so far, no one has been able to help me break away from the pain that I carry. Please pray for me.