Boston's Censorship of the Christian Flag - Mat Staver - Freedom Alive® Ep31
Explore the truth behind the blatant government censorship of the Christian faith and learn what you can do to protect your religious freedom!

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered Feb 27, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
censorshipreligious freedommat staverboston flagchristian flag

