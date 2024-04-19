Attorney Warner Mendenhall Speaking about covid vaccine injuries

if you've been damaged, fired, threatened, coerced or screwed over due to the jabs this guy or people like him might be able to help you legally.
The pharmas were given immunity but they have committed fraud re: these jabs and fraud vitiates everything. since they committed fraud they no longer have immunity.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.