Attorney Warner Mendenhall Speaking about covid vaccine injuries
Published 15 hours ago

if you've been damaged, fired, threatened, coerced or screwed over due to the jabs this guy or people like him might be able to help you legally.

The pharmas were given immunity but they have committed fraud re: these jabs and fraud vitiates everything. since they committed fraud they no longer have immunity.

pharma fraud lawyer tyranny jabs class action covid warner mendenhall

