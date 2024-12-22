✈️Rescue of pilots & a passenger from An-2 Plane that disappeared in Kamchatka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rosaviatsiya showed footage of the rescue of pilots and a passenger from the An-2 plane that disappeared in Kamchatka (peninsula in the Russian Far East).
This was first statement: There is no threat to the life and health of the pilots and the passenger of the An-2 plane that made a hard landing in northern Kamchatka, the regional health minister said.