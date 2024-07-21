STOP BEING LAZY!

Sunday Morning Live 21 July 2024





In this episode, we explore a range of topics from literacy rates and education to societal challenges and personal responsibility. The host dives into the importance of critical thinking and self-reflection, addressing issues of laziness and entitlement in society. Advocating for empathy and proactive decision-making, the conversation emphasizes the value of understanding others' perspectives and fostering supportive relationships.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022