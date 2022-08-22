Grace Episcopal Church Hosted A Drag Queen

You can bet this Faux Church leadership is filled with UN-Saved Sexual Perverts, and Ichabod is written over the door!

See companion article here - https://www.online-ministries.org/grace-episcopal-church-in-new-york-city-holds-sexual-pervert-show-for-students/

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