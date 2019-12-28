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Star Wars: The Cries of Soywoker (Review With Spoilers) | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
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130 views • December 28, 2019
The Skywalker Saga comes to an end. Was it with a bang or with a whimper? Popp reviews “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with spoilers.

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This video is in compliance with Fair Use Copyright Law, as it is a film review for the purpose of education and criticism. All Star Wars properties are owned by Disney and Lucasfilm.

Sources
https://www.dailydot.com/parsec/star-wars-expanded-universe-not-canon/
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2018/jun/07/kelly-marie-tran-rose-why-are-some-star-wars-fans-so-toxic

Video Throwbacks
Back Burner Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PqG1r9jolM
The Give a Fuck Scale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXO8KqByb3U
10 Things We Hate About the Original Star Wars Trilogy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV5TKerTLRI
Keywords
funnydisneykathleen kennedystar warscriticismjj abramsmovie reviewlucasfilmfair userise of skywalkerreyskywalkermark hamill
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