Part 2 of 2 Receive The Power of The Watchmen Pentecost May 28 2023

Offering a more "powerful" solution. The power of God filled. Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/05/i-want-my-money-comes-from-increased.html PG here As people lose confidence in the fiat currency. A few people like myself break free going all the way back to childhood and say out loud: It's counterfeit! Henry Ford's worse nightmare. Revolution! People will get very angry realizing in Truth it is and was always counterfeit money. This is known worldwide that people will become sound-minded. The real money is gold and silver coins. When gold was confiscated in 1933 it wasn't all confiscated. Those in on the scam did not turn anything in for fake counterfeited gold certificates. They knew the scam. A part of destroying people's faith in God and separating men from God. Evil: like the Jesuits, Satan worshippers had been trying to pull it off for centuries but those reading the Bible knew God commanded them and the Constitution commanded all people to only use real money. Gold and silver coins. The people will come back to their right minds: Rise and demand gold and silver coins. They'll shut down men who have been counterfeiting, the French Revolution? and keeping them all in mental stupors. LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, and every Sunday at 1:00 PM EST for World News, see the contact list below! Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers' "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2023/03/contact-social-media-all-platform-info.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast!https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Politics-Podcasts/Resistance-Chicks-p1351479/?topicId=260334567 Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: https://www.resistancechicks.com/contact-us/ Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 ***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you! AMAZING body and CBD products!!! For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries! Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20% Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%! Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%! Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks Telegram : https://t.me/ResistanceChicks Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks Truthsocial:https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620 Getter: https://gettr.com/user/resistancechics FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed are solely those of the host/ hosts and do not necessarily represent those of any other Networks is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.

