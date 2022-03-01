Enoch was a first fruit. He walked with God and pleased the Lord. His faith set him apart from his generation. There will be a company of people in these end days, who love the Lord and are truly set apart for Him, who's thoughts have become His thoughts, and ways have become His ways. They will not taste death as they have the mark of the Lord God on their foreheads. Can we even contemplate being part of this company of people, or is it just for the 'super spiritual leaders' out there? Mark gives very practical guidance and teaching, enabling every follower of Christ to begin the journey, to be part of the Enoch Generation.