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Greece falling into Chaos as Refugees & Citizens are Protesting against New Laws!!
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222 views • February 28, 2020
Violence in Athens as people protest #Greek Pension Cuts imposed to comply with Brussels diktats. Protests and social unrest against increasing poverty caused by the EU's disastrous policies are happening in several countries throughout the EU.
Locals of #Lesbos & #Chios island in #Greece have defeated riot police forces sent there to protect the construction of new massive migrant camps (which the locals had started destroying)
Before retreating to their boat, they smashed up the locals' cars in revenge!
And #Turkey has decided not to prevent #Syrian refugees from crossing into #Europe from land and sea. 1,1 million refugees on the #Turkish border and another 4 million in Turkey will be allowed to cross into Europe
#Greece
Locals of #Lesbos & #Chios island in #Greece have defeated riot police forces sent there to protect the construction of new massive migrant camps (which the locals had started destroying)
Before retreating to their boat, they smashed up the locals' cars in revenge!
And #Turkey has decided not to prevent #Syrian refugees from crossing into #Europe from land and sea. 1,1 million refugees on the #Turkish border and another 4 million in Turkey will be allowed to cross into Europe
#Greece
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