🚨Tucker Carlson: US is doing Israel’s bidding by confronting Iran - clip

🚨Tucker Carlson: US is doing Israel’s bidding by confronting Iran

Israel’s desire to destroy Iran is the only reason why the US seeks to wage war on the Islamic republic, Carlson explains.

🔊 He also notes that this is the last US presidency where Israel is going to enjoy unequivocal bipartisan support in the United States, and that no amount of crackdown on free speech in the US is going to change that.