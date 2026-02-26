🚨Tucker Carlson: US is doing Israel’s bidding by confronting Iran - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Tucker Carlson: US is doing Israel’s bidding by confronting Iran
Israel’s desire to destroy Iran is the only reason why the US seeks to wage war on the Islamic republic, Carlson explains.
🔊 He also notes that this is the last US presidency where Israel is going to enjoy unequivocal bipartisan support in the United States, and that no amount of crackdown on free speech in the US is going to change that.