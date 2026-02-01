© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍳What Is Up With The Weather? Here Are Some Important Things To Share.
NH banning chemtrail bill:
https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1700/id/2865234
Weather modification act of 1976: https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/library/document/0055/1669610.pdf
📺Documentary on Chemtrails:
Weather modification NOAA:
https:/libguides.library.noaa.gov/weather-climate/weather-modification-project-reports
Owning the weather by 2025 document: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA333462