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The latest VAERS data has been published.
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231 views • December 27, 2021
The latest VAERS data has been published.
Dr. Peter McCullough estimates that VAERS is underreported by a factor of "4 to 5".
983,756 Adverse Events
108,572 Hospitalizations
107,860 Urgent Care
12,317 Bell's Palsy
10,429 Heart Attacks
20,560 Myocarditis
34,615 Permanently Disabled
20,622 Deaths
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Dr. Peter McCullough estimates that VAERS is underreported by a factor of "4 to 5".
983,756 Adverse Events
108,572 Hospitalizations
107,860 Urgent Care
12,317 Bell's Palsy
10,429 Heart Attacks
20,560 Myocarditis
34,615 Permanently Disabled
20,622 Deaths
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
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