BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Long March up Space Mountain - 'The Truth is Stranger than Fiction' [18.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
75 views • May 20, 2022
Description
Welcome to the uncomfortable realm, where the lines between fantasy and reality can become increasingly blurred. Fortunately, we are not left to our own devices to attempt to sort fact from fiction. There IS real objective Truth to be found. And better yet, there is real Hope....

This is a reload from the 'Truth is stranger than Fiction' if you like his content, go sub to his channel and share his content with others. https://youtu.be/upAKSrlkiFw
--
MANDATES of the HEAVENS: Shanghai, Houston & The Long March up Space Mountain...
16,541 views May 11, 2022
The Truth is stranger than fiction... - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/upAKSrlkiFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A

Links:
ADVChina talks about Voices of April (China's Most Censored Video)https://youtu.be/zP3Y3PXUdcM

NASA Manned Spacecraft Center - A National Resource - 1960's Film
https://youtu.be/cf7VkaL8TC0

Shanghai Locks Workers in Factories Amid Covid Scare https://youtu.be/n7DTSzMFYDk

President Kennedy's Speech at Rice University 1962 https://youtu.be/WZyRbnpGyzQ

Watch Chinese astronauts training spacewalk in a deep “swimming pool”
https://youtu.be/2lLiRjE53Hg

Meet Wang Yaping, first woman taikonaut to enter China's space station https://youtu.be/JeUhXyKn6yk

Live: Special coverage of second class from China's space station https://youtu.be/ahtphRQHuos

PLEASE GO FIND ME ON ODYSEE AND SUBSCRIBE!! https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrange...

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shaking My Head Productions - 28942 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bwTB7FF1xP0/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Morgan S. Verity
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy