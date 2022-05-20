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The Long March up Space Mountain - 'The Truth is Stranger than Fiction' [18.05.2022]
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75 views • May 20, 2022
Description
Welcome to the uncomfortable realm, where the lines between fantasy and reality can become increasingly blurred. Fortunately, we are not left to our own devices to attempt to sort fact from fiction. There IS real objective Truth to be found. And better yet, there is real Hope....
This is a reload from the 'Truth is stranger than Fiction' if you like his content, go sub to his channel and share his content with others. https://youtu.be/upAKSrlkiFw
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MANDATES of the HEAVENS: Shanghai, Houston & The Long March up Space Mountain...
16,541 views May 11, 2022
The Truth is stranger than fiction... - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/upAKSrlkiFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
Links:
ADVChina talks about Voices of April (China's Most Censored Video)https://youtu.be/zP3Y3PXUdcM
NASA Manned Spacecraft Center - A National Resource - 1960's Film
https://youtu.be/cf7VkaL8TC0
Shanghai Locks Workers in Factories Amid Covid Scare https://youtu.be/n7DTSzMFYDk
President Kennedy's Speech at Rice University 1962 https://youtu.be/WZyRbnpGyzQ
Watch Chinese astronauts training spacewalk in a deep “swimming pool”
https://youtu.be/2lLiRjE53Hg
Meet Wang Yaping, first woman taikonaut to enter China's space station https://youtu.be/JeUhXyKn6yk
Live: Special coverage of second class from China's space station https://youtu.be/ahtphRQHuos
PLEASE GO FIND ME ON ODYSEE AND SUBSCRIBE!! https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrange...
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EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
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Shaking My Head Productions - 28942 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bwTB7FF1xP0/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
Welcome to the uncomfortable realm, where the lines between fantasy and reality can become increasingly blurred. Fortunately, we are not left to our own devices to attempt to sort fact from fiction. There IS real objective Truth to be found. And better yet, there is real Hope....
This is a reload from the 'Truth is stranger than Fiction' if you like his content, go sub to his channel and share his content with others. https://youtu.be/upAKSrlkiFw
--
MANDATES of the HEAVENS: Shanghai, Houston & The Long March up Space Mountain...
16,541 views May 11, 2022
The Truth is stranger than fiction... - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/upAKSrlkiFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
Links:
ADVChina talks about Voices of April (China's Most Censored Video)https://youtu.be/zP3Y3PXUdcM
NASA Manned Spacecraft Center - A National Resource - 1960's Film
https://youtu.be/cf7VkaL8TC0
Shanghai Locks Workers in Factories Amid Covid Scare https://youtu.be/n7DTSzMFYDk
President Kennedy's Speech at Rice University 1962 https://youtu.be/WZyRbnpGyzQ
Watch Chinese astronauts training spacewalk in a deep “swimming pool”
https://youtu.be/2lLiRjE53Hg
Meet Wang Yaping, first woman taikonaut to enter China's space station https://youtu.be/JeUhXyKn6yk
Live: Special coverage of second class from China's space station https://youtu.be/ahtphRQHuos
PLEASE GO FIND ME ON ODYSEE AND SUBSCRIBE!! https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrange...
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shaking My Head Productions - 28942 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bwTB7FF1xP0/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
Keywords
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