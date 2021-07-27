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60-foot-bus submerged in central China flood; Survivor recounts escaping flooded tunnel
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31 views • July 27, 2021
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A 60-foot-long bus was dragged out of a tunnel in flood-hit Zhengzhou city. It was completely submerged in water. Now, questions abound. Where are the passengers?
A survivor that escaped the deadly tunnel is telling his story. He says the water rose too fast, and many people couldn't make it to safety.
What made the flood in Zhengzhou so deadly? Analysts say it has to do with authorities discharging water from local reservoirs without warning.
There are more natural disasters in China. The floods are continuing in central China, a #Typhoon hits Shanghai, and a Northwestern city is suffering a rare #Sandstorm.
U.S. efforts to prevent Beijing’s technology theft are dealt a blow. The Justice Department dropped charges against five Chinese researchers. They were arrested last year, accused of hiding their ties to the Chinese military.
⭕️ Support the China news you can't find anywhere else. No censorship. Visit our new own platform: EPOCH TV👉 http://epochtv.com/chinainfocus
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch👉 https://ept.ms/3fXjymW
A 60-foot-long bus was dragged out of a tunnel in flood-hit Zhengzhou city. It was completely submerged in water. Now, questions abound. Where are the passengers?
A survivor that escaped the deadly tunnel is telling his story. He says the water rose too fast, and many people couldn't make it to safety.
What made the flood in Zhengzhou so deadly? Analysts say it has to do with authorities discharging water from local reservoirs without warning.
There are more natural disasters in China. The floods are continuing in central China, a #Typhoon hits Shanghai, and a Northwestern city is suffering a rare #Sandstorm.
U.S. efforts to prevent Beijing’s technology theft are dealt a blow. The Justice Department dropped charges against five Chinese researchers. They were arrested last year, accused of hiding their ties to the Chinese military.
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