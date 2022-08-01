The CCP Restrict Deposit and Withdrawal Services at the ATMs With the Excuse of Pandemic Prevention

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https://gnews.org/post/p12hg5f19
08/01/2022 According to Spotlight on China, the CCP restrict deposit and withdrawal services at the ATMs of many banks in Shang with the excuse of pandemic prevention, causing long queue in front of the banks