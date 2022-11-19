MOTHER KILLED BY VAX POISON 4 DAYS AFTER INJECTION 💉💉💉

PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN — A 39-year-old mother of four is dead because Canadian dystopian regulations require experimental, deadly shots to travel abroad.





Ms. Jolene Robyn Kolenosky, aka Jolene Topham, received her first mRNA injection on October 13, according to several friends and family members on Facebook. It’s unclear whether it was Pfizer or Moderna (and it doesn’t matter).





It definitely wasn’t AstraZeneca because Saskatchewan stopped using that brand allegedly due to “supply issues” in May. But the real reason is because several countries across the globe stopped using AstraZeneca in March due to numerous reports of blood clots.





FULL STORY:





https://thecovidblog.com/2021/12/06/jolene-kolenosky-39-year-old-canadian-woman-gets-injected-because-she-wanted-to-travel-dead-four-days-later/





Source: bootcamp





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/