Space Wars: Russia Warns U.S. Space Facilities are Military Targets

Moscow has warned Washington that American space satellites used to assist the Ukrainian military attack Russia could become military targets. Meanwhile, publicity-starved President Zelensky’s request to visit Israel at the same time of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been denied by Israel. TruNews will also provide you with the latest news in the fast-growing World War 3 developments.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/16/2023





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians and watch more FULL shows like this exclusively on https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today! https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our time, space, and matter dimension. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf