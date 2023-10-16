Create New Account
Space Wars: Russia Warns U.S. Space Facilities are Military Targets
TruNews
Published Yesterday
Moscow has warned Washington that American space satellites used to assist the Ukrainian military attack Russia could become military targets. Meanwhile, publicity-starved President Zelensky’s request to visit Israel at the same time of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been denied by Israel. TruNews will also provide you with the latest news in the fast-growing World War 3 developments.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/16/2023


trunewsisraelpalestinezionistww3zionismbidenworld war 3ukrainegazamoscowrick wilesspace wardoc burkhartanthony blinken

