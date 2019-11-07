Figural Duck Faience Tureens 1980s

collection of French Vintage Michel Caugant Pottery, formerly located in Brittany France since the 1970s, but the majority of Figural faïence tureens were produced in Portugal since early 1980s. Items displayed are dating of the early and late 1980s, like these Collectable Duck Figural Faience Tureens with Lids. here is a selection including a set of three Duck in large, medium, small sizes, coming in burr walnut color, the other with glossy Deep Green color, both come with golden Liseret, another set of three and very rare Shelduck Tadorna tureens. Other Duck Pate Terrine Dishes displayed are multicolored, coming in various shape, all are signed Michel Caugant. Perfect for decorating your kitchen display cabinet.

All pieces have an attribution mark such as a manufacturer’s label, a certificate of authenticity, or a production mark. Item Condition is Good and Vintage items have no defects, but it may show slight traces of use. Materials include Earthenware, Glazed Faïence. Remain vigilant, because Caugant Faience terrines were never produced in the 1950s.

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