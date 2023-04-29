Create New Account
Signs of the end times: strange events leading to God's upcoming wrath (31)
Follower of Christ777
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channel is SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg


This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.


The calamities in the video point to the prophecies of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God, in Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21:11, 25 and His prophets’ prophecies in Hosea 4:3, Isaiah 5:20, Daniel 12:4 and 2 Timothy 3:1-5.


The wrath and plagues of God mentioned in Revelation 16 will fall on those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast which will be the enforcement of SUNday rest and worship which is goes against the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God. The mark has to do with worship, a false worship (Revelation 14:9-11). Those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast, will burn in hellfire, turn to ash and die.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:


Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuayahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of dayssigns of the end timesfather of lightsstrange eventsanother comforter

