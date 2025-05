Freed MusaIkhlayel, from the village of Beit Ummar, who was sentenced to life

imprisonment, was released after 18 years in occupation prisons and deportedoutside Palestine. Interview: The father and aunt of Musa Ikhlayel.





Reporting:Sari Jaradat





Filmed: 25/01/2025

