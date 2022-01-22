© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MORE Strange Happenings at the White House [Jan 22 2022]
Follow
1
Share
Report
415 views • January 22, 2022
MORE Strange Happenings at the White House [Jan 22 2022]
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
White House - Flashing Lights Seen Through Windows During Construction
https://youtu.be/FF3_SLDn6LI
ICYMI - Interior Walls Have Been Prepared for Demolition Analysis
https://youtu.be/nKGR4FGUJ-k
Jan 18, 2022
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
White House - Flashing Lights Seen Through Windows During Construction
https://youtu.be/FF3_SLDn6LI
ICYMI - Interior Walls Have Been Prepared for Demolition Analysis
https://youtu.be/nKGR4FGUJ-k
Jan 18, 2022
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.