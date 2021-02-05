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TRUMP'S SECRET SUPER POWERS! PEAD'S! Q-ANON: THE GREAT AWAKENING! THE BEST IS YET TO COME! MAGA KAG!
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1633 views • February 05, 2021
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media.
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Previous Broadcasts:
Q+ TRUMP MILITARY STING OPERATION! CHINA VIRUS HOAX! VACCINE LIES!
https://rumble.com/vdjv0p-q-trump-military-sting-operation-china-virus-hoax-vaccine-lies-elite-pedos-.html
Q-ANON: YOU MUST SHOW THEM! HOLLYWOOD'S OPEN SECRET! THE GREAT AWAKENING
https://rumble.com/vdixfl-q-anon-you-must-show-them-hollywoods-open-secret-the-great-awakening-trump-.html
Q-ANON: GOLD + SILVER WILL DESTROY THE FED!
https://rumble.com/vdgq11-q-anon-gold-silver-will-destroy-the-fed-the-great-awakening-will-trump-be-b.html
Q-ANON: EPSTEIN IS THE KEYSTONE! HILLARY, HANKS, SPIELBERG, BANNON, ALEX JONES ...ALL SATANIC PEDOS!
https://rumble.com/vdfkat-q-anon-epstein-is-the-keystone-hillary-hanks-spielberg-bannon-alex-jones-...html
U.S. INVADES MAINLAND CHINA! Q-ANON WORLD-WIDE STING OPERATION! TRUMP IS STILL PRESIDENT!
https://rumble.com/vdem4j-u.s.-invades-mainland-china-q-anon-world-wide-sting-operation-trump-is-stil.html
Q-ANON: HOLD THE LINE! THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT! WHO IS DONALD JOHN BARRON?
https://rumble.com/vddgzz-q-anon-hold-the-line-whos-is-donald-john-barron-trump.html
Q-ANON: SAVE OUR CHILDREN [DECLAS] ASHLEY BIDEN'S DIARY!
https://rumble.com/vdc7vj-q-anon-save-our-children-declas-ashley-bidens-diary-the-great-awakening.html
Q-ANON: DIGITAL SOLDIERS! DONE IN [30] JANUARY 29TH! TRUMP DECLAS EVERYTHING!
https://rumble.com/vdaut3-q-anon-big-week-coming-trump-declas-everything-biblical.html
TRUMP PATRIOT PARTY! Q-ANON [DECLAS] LAS VEGAS SHOOTING! VP PENCE HILLARY ZUCKERBERG @JACK! WE HAVE IT ALL!
https://rumble.com/vd8c63-trump-patriot-party-q-anon-declas-las-vegas-shooting-pence-hillary-zuckerbe.html
U.S. SECRET BANKRUPTCY! DEBT-FREE + GOLD STANDARD! TRUMP THE BEST IS YET TO COME! FUTURE PROVES PAST
https://rumble.com/vd73uh-u.s.-secret-bankruptcy-debt-free-gold-standard-trump-the-best-is-yet-to-com.html
Q-ANON: FUTURE PROVES PAST! TRUMP VS SCHUMER! DONE IN 30! JANUARY 29TH! 3-YEAR DELTAS!
https://rumble.com/vd5v3f-q-anon-future-proves-past-trump-vs.-schumer-done-in-30-january-29th-3-year-.html
Q-ANON: DONE IN [30] JANUARY 29TH 3-YEAR DELTAS! TRUMP [DECLAS] GATES VACCINE!
https://rumble.com/vd489l-q-anon-done-in-30-january-29th-3-year-deltas-trump-card-great-awakening-dec.html
TRUMP VOWS TO BE BACK! Q-ANON: YOU CAN'T TELL PUBLIC... YOU HAVE TO SHOW THEM! GREAT AWAKENING! MAGA
https://rumble.com/vd32sb-trump-vows-to-be-back-q-anon-you-cant-tell-public...-you-have-to-show-them-.html
TRUMP VOWS BEST IS YET TO COME! LIN WOOD'S WHISTLEBLOWER!
https://rumble.com/vd1gqr-trumps-farewell-vows-best-is-yet-to-come-q-anon-great-awakening-lin-woods-w.html
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! **NOTE: THEY ACCEPT U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY**
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media.
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Previous Broadcasts:
Q+ TRUMP MILITARY STING OPERATION! CHINA VIRUS HOAX! VACCINE LIES!
https://rumble.com/vdjv0p-q-trump-military-sting-operation-china-virus-hoax-vaccine-lies-elite-pedos-.html
Q-ANON: YOU MUST SHOW THEM! HOLLYWOOD'S OPEN SECRET! THE GREAT AWAKENING
https://rumble.com/vdixfl-q-anon-you-must-show-them-hollywoods-open-secret-the-great-awakening-trump-.html
Q-ANON: GOLD + SILVER WILL DESTROY THE FED!
https://rumble.com/vdgq11-q-anon-gold-silver-will-destroy-the-fed-the-great-awakening-will-trump-be-b.html
Q-ANON: EPSTEIN IS THE KEYSTONE! HILLARY, HANKS, SPIELBERG, BANNON, ALEX JONES ...ALL SATANIC PEDOS!
https://rumble.com/vdfkat-q-anon-epstein-is-the-keystone-hillary-hanks-spielberg-bannon-alex-jones-...html
U.S. INVADES MAINLAND CHINA! Q-ANON WORLD-WIDE STING OPERATION! TRUMP IS STILL PRESIDENT!
https://rumble.com/vdem4j-u.s.-invades-mainland-china-q-anon-world-wide-sting-operation-trump-is-stil.html
Q-ANON: HOLD THE LINE! THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT! WHO IS DONALD JOHN BARRON?
https://rumble.com/vddgzz-q-anon-hold-the-line-whos-is-donald-john-barron-trump.html
Q-ANON: SAVE OUR CHILDREN [DECLAS] ASHLEY BIDEN'S DIARY!
https://rumble.com/vdc7vj-q-anon-save-our-children-declas-ashley-bidens-diary-the-great-awakening.html
Q-ANON: DIGITAL SOLDIERS! DONE IN [30] JANUARY 29TH! TRUMP DECLAS EVERYTHING!
https://rumble.com/vdaut3-q-anon-big-week-coming-trump-declas-everything-biblical.html
TRUMP PATRIOT PARTY! Q-ANON [DECLAS] LAS VEGAS SHOOTING! VP PENCE HILLARY ZUCKERBERG @JACK! WE HAVE IT ALL!
https://rumble.com/vd8c63-trump-patriot-party-q-anon-declas-las-vegas-shooting-pence-hillary-zuckerbe.html
U.S. SECRET BANKRUPTCY! DEBT-FREE + GOLD STANDARD! TRUMP THE BEST IS YET TO COME! FUTURE PROVES PAST
https://rumble.com/vd73uh-u.s.-secret-bankruptcy-debt-free-gold-standard-trump-the-best-is-yet-to-com.html
Q-ANON: FUTURE PROVES PAST! TRUMP VS SCHUMER! DONE IN 30! JANUARY 29TH! 3-YEAR DELTAS!
https://rumble.com/vd5v3f-q-anon-future-proves-past-trump-vs.-schumer-done-in-30-january-29th-3-year-.html
Q-ANON: DONE IN [30] JANUARY 29TH 3-YEAR DELTAS! TRUMP [DECLAS] GATES VACCINE!
https://rumble.com/vd489l-q-anon-done-in-30-january-29th-3-year-deltas-trump-card-great-awakening-dec.html
TRUMP VOWS TO BE BACK! Q-ANON: YOU CAN'T TELL PUBLIC... YOU HAVE TO SHOW THEM! GREAT AWAKENING! MAGA
https://rumble.com/vd32sb-trump-vows-to-be-back-q-anon-you-cant-tell-public...-you-have-to-show-them-.html
TRUMP VOWS BEST IS YET TO COME! LIN WOOD'S WHISTLEBLOWER!
https://rumble.com/vd1gqr-trumps-farewell-vows-best-is-yet-to-come-q-anon-great-awakening-lin-woods-w.html
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