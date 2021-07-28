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THEY ARE PRINTING YOU INTO SERFDOM! [*BUT THEY CAN'T PRINT GOLD & SILVER*]
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1 view • July 28, 2021
Dan Wilton, the CEO of First Mining Gold joins to me to provide a company update and to discuss the macroeconomic environment amidst central bank printing which is quickly leading to a highly inflationary environment. The Federal Reserve bank is printing you into serfdom, but they can't print physical gold and silver.
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