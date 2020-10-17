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We're Bored | Food For Thought
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42 views • October 17, 2020
“Until they become conscious they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious.”
― George Orwell, 1984
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Music:
Death and the Maiden (Der Tod und das Mädchen), composed by Franz Schubert, in February 1817. It was published by Cappi und Diabelli in Vienna in November 1821.
Performed by: Belcea Quartet
Courtesy and under copyright of: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston
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― George Orwell, 1984
___
Music:
Death and the Maiden (Der Tod und das Mädchen), composed by Franz Schubert, in February 1817. It was published by Cappi und Diabelli in Vienna in November 1821.
Performed by: Belcea Quartet
Courtesy and under copyright of: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston
___
Meet me on:
Discord – https://discordapp.com/channels/66852...
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab – https://gab.com/adamsden
Minds – https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
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