Vaccine Injured People - Censored Mother Cries For Help for her Daughter At News Conference! Please care and share!

Very sad to see so little help and so little coverage of these problems because anything injurious to the narrative is banned, you are not allowed to know the facts! Folks, these vaccines are still under trial on humanity, why are we allowing ourselves to be subjected to these horrors? We have to stand up and say NO MORE!

We must S.T.O.P. this mass vaccination now! S.T.O.P. THE TRIAL!

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