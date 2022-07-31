Biden's Cown World #7: Headlines - July 24, 2022

Biden's Clown World In 3-Minutes: The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown - currently, aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 24 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Chopin Nocturne in B flat minor, Op. 9 no. 1, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#7 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/; Front cover: ArtGrafx " FREE " Wallpaper | 1920 x 1200

Links to all headlines:

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/07/23/how-did-democrats-become-so-out-of-touch-with-the-american-people/

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/07/23/the-media-has-tried-and-failed-to-sell-the-lefts-crazy-agenda/

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2022/07/22/reporter-claims-wh-is-the-least-transparent-in-over-50-years-n2610677

https://www.dailywire.com/news/al-qaeda-surging-again-nearly-a-year-after-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/democrats-existential-crisis-young-voters-interest-falls-off-in-2022

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/22/rasmussen-poll-republicans-have-10-point-lead-on-generic-congressional-ballot/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/federal-judge-blocks-bidens-attempt-to-reinterpret-discrimination-laws

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/us-pmi-crashes-contraction-july-worrying-deterioration-economy

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/all-sudden-it-came-halt-after-posting-fresh-records-just-months-earlier-rv-industry

https://www.dailywire.com/news/business-leaders-report-first-output-contraction-since-2020-as-consumers-get-pinched-by-inflation

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/over-25-home-sellers-dropped-their-price-june-most-metro-areas

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/about-45-small-us-businesses-are-freezing-hiring-amid-soaring-inflation-labor

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/paul-krugman-confesses-i-was-wrong-about-inflation

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/07/24/1600-criminal-migrants-arrested-this-year-in-single-texas-border-sector/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/07/23/big-city-democrats-beg-biden-for-help-amid-mass-releases-of-illegal-aliens-n1615349

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/supreme-court-blocks-biden-border-policy-limiting-agents-ability-detain-illegal-aliens/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/24/german-leaders-apathy-cave-russia/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/monkeypox-global-health-emergency-who

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-climate-elite-spread-misery-heat-wave-global-warming-energy-adapted-temperatures-deaths-environment-11658437091

https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/07/21/surprise-drug-dealers-released-without-bail-dont-show-up-for-arraignment-n484404

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/22/maryland-school-guidelines-right-keep-gender-private/

https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2022/07/22/republican-attorneys-general-warn-google-stop-censoring-pro-life-group-misinformation-or-else-n599941

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/jay-maxson/2022/07/22/woke-baseballs-all-star-game-draws-worst-tv-audience-ever

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/joe-bidens-numbers-are-terrible-but-kamala-harriss-are-even-worse

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/jill-biden-unpopular-first-lady-ever-just-34-percent-favorable-opinion-cnn-poll/



