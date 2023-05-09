https://gettr.com/post/pjce0g8593
Dr. Jane Ruby: Ignorant parents even thank the bioweapon shot after their 8 year old son’s ”mini” heart attack caused by the vaccine. The heart attack is permanent damage to the heart by definition, and will cause lifetime pain and shorter lifespan. Calling it a mini heart attack is one of the criminal, egregious things we see.
