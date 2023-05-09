Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Jane Ruby: Ignorant parents even thank the bioweapon shot after their 8 year old son’s ”mini” heart attack caused by the vaccine
106 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/pjce0g8593
Dr. Jane Ruby: Ignorant parents even thank the bioweapon shot after their 8 year old son’s ”mini” heart attack caused by the vaccine. The heart attack is permanent damage to the heart by definition, and will cause lifetime pain and shorter lifespan. Calling it a mini heart attack is one of the criminal, egregious things we see.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket