© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING ELECTION THEFT UPDATE - Mike Lindell Handed President Trump -100% Proof - Friday 1.15.21 Before White House Staff Interfered
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
620 views • January 18, 2021
Mike Lindell, founder of My Pillow, is interviewed by independent news outlet, Right-Side Broadcasting Network, and aired on "The Werff Report" describes the new irrefutable evidence that show the "100% footprint" from the Dominion voting machines and the exact number of votes that were stolen from President Trump and transferred to Joe Biden by the Chinese Communist Party via international military satellite uplinks. The exact vote results are: 79 million for President Trump and 68 million for Joe Biden. Mike Lindell goes on to describe more amazing details and level of fraud against our national elections. .
-------------------------------
Posted on Nation and State website: https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/01/17/mike-lindell-handed-president-trump-100-proof-yesterday-before-white-house-staff-interfered/
Rightside
UTube Video location for The Werff Report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHNpNlFXJcY
The Werff Report UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtA5pirFR5OmuwEUv2vhdGg
-------------------------------
Posted on Nation and State website: https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/01/17/mike-lindell-handed-president-trump-100-proof-yesterday-before-white-house-staff-interfered/
Rightside
UTube Video location for The Werff Report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHNpNlFXJcY
The Werff Report UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtA5pirFR5OmuwEUv2vhdGg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.