DIED EXPECTEDLY: ANOTHER YOUNG TEACHER/AUTHOR BITES THE DUST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Don't try this at home!
Sources
https://www.ctinsider.com/fairfield/article/matt-tullis-fairfield-u-professor-friends-book-19510769.php
https://www.facebook.com/matttullis/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL3Kx3Tn-P4&pp=ygUMTWF0dCB0dWxsaXMg
https://www.facebook.com/alyssa.tullis.1/
Bill Nye the science lie
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=i9GpIDZIg5A
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report