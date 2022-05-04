【Ukraine Rescue】Italian Volunteer Wishes Our New Federal State of China Victory in Taking Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/30/2022 An Italian volunteer from the SSF organization says that the Chinese government is a dictatorship and people living in China are suffering. He wishes our New Federal State of China victory in taking down the CCP.