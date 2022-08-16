MonkeyPox: Power-Grabbing Sham! Fake "Outbreak" Designed To Force Lockdowns, Mandates, And Shotss

Stew Peters Show





Dr. Jane Ruby Joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the Monkeypox madness and the SHAM maps showing "highly infected" areas being

weaponized as fear porn.





Big Pharma has already prepared a mass rollout of new bioweapon shots to address this new "Pandemic" that is potentially just a disease spread through sexual degeneracy- There have also been zero deaths due to Monkeypox in this most recent "outbreak".





Stew Peters also addresses the poor dog who contracted Monkeypox from his gay owners.





It is undetermined if the dog contracted Monkeypox through sexual intercourse with his gay owners, although that is the most likely scenario since this disease is sexually transmittable.





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