Dr. Seneff and Maria Zee: Evidence of DNA Damage, Neurodegenerative Disease & More

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mirror w tnx https://brandnewtube.com/watch/uncensored-dr-seneff-evidence-of-dna-damage-neurodegenerative-disease-amp-more_uxZc3jPLpQ7e2YZ.html
Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins Maria Zeee to discuss complex findings as to the varied injuries caused by the COVID-19 injections, including explaining DNA damage, neurodegenerative diseases, behavioral issues and more that we are seeing, and will likely see a lot more of in the coming years.