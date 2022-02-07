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Our National Curse: $30 Trillion and Growing Fast
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40 views • February 07, 2022
We were warned. Encroachment on the Constitution is "like a cancer" - it "eats faster and faster every hour." And today - few things exemplify this better than the insanely large and rapidly increasing national debt.
Path to Liberty: February 7, 2022
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Path to Liberty: February 7, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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