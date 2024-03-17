NIGER PAVES WAY TO KICK U.S. OUT OF THEIR COUNTRY

NIGER PAVES WAY TO KICK U.S. OUT OF COUNTRY: After expelling French army, anti-colonial authorities of Niger rip up military cooperation agreement with U.S. (top vid) just day after American officials left African country to talk about Niamey's growing ties with Moscow.

U.S. can say goodbye to its $100 MILLION drone base in North Niger and take 1000 American troops out of Niger.

Posted March 16.

adding more about this...

On today, March 16, 2024 AD, the "Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP)", the Niger Military Junta, denounced the military cooperation agreements with the United States of America

The Spokesman of the CNSP, Colonel Major Abdourahamane Amadou, read out a statement on national television announcing the end of the military cooperation between Niger and United States

Worthy to remember:

➡️ In July 2023, the Presidential Guard and the National Guard of Niger deposed the Pro-West Reformist Prime-Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou and his government, as well President Bazoum

➡️ The Constitution was then suspended and a Military Junta was proclaimed

➡️ President Mohamed Bazoum refuses to resign while detained at the Presidential Palace, prompting the start of the Nigerien Crisis

➡️ The Coup had support from 🇷🇺 Russian Federation, the infamous 💀 Wagner PMC, the 🇲🇱🇧🇫🇬🇳 Anti-Western Juntas of Sahel and 🇳🇬 Biafran Separatists from IPOB & the Finland-based Biafran Government-in-Exile

➡️ Bazoum loyalists got support from 🇺🇳 United Nations, 🇺🇸 United States, 🇪🇺 European Union, 🌍 African Union and ECOWAS.

➡️ After some skirmishes and dogfights, French Army was expelled from the country