TRUMP CONSPIRES WITH PILLOW KING FOR COUP! AND OTHER STRANGE TALES

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One crazy article: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/trump-calls-pillow-salesman-discuss-003757011.html
WHat is propaganda? Definition of propaganda
1capitalized : a congregation of the Roman curia having jurisdiction over missionary territories and related institutions
2: the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person
3: ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one's cause or to damage an opposing cause
also : a public action having such an effect