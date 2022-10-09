Snickers Сheesecake That Melts in Your Mouth! 5-Minute Recipe! You'll be amazed!

Snickers cheesecake that will melt in your mouth! 5 minute recipe! You will be amazed! In this video we show you how to make the most delicious Snickers Cheesecake at home! Anyone can make this simple and quick recipe, even without cooking skills! We are sure that your family and your friends will be amazed by such a Snickers cake! Its taste will definitely surprise you, and you will want to cook this dessert again! So watch this video from start to finish to learn how to make this Snickers Cheesecake!200 grams of chocolate biscuits
70 grams of butter
30ml milk
Cream:
300 grams of milk chocolate
600 grams of cream cheese
100g cream 33%
50 grams of condensed milk
Caramel:
220 grams of sugar
40ml of water
100 grams of butter
100ml cream
120 grams of peanuts
Glaze:
130 grams of milk chocolate
130g cream 33%
70 g crushed peanuts
