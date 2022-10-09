Snickers Сheesecake That Melts in Your Mouth! 5-Minute Recipe! You'll be amazed!

Snickers cheesecake that will melt in your mouth! 5 minute recipe! You will be amazed! In this video we show you how to make the most delicious Snickers Cheesecake at home! Anyone can make this simple and quick recipe, even without cooking skills! We are sure that your family and your friends will be amazed by such a Snickers cake! Its taste will definitely surprise you, and you will want to cook this dessert again! So watch this video from start to finish to learn how to make this Snickers Cheesecake!200 grams of chocolate biscuits

70 grams of butter

30ml milk

Cream:

300 grams of milk chocolate

600 grams of cream cheese

100g cream 33%

50 grams of condensed milk

Caramel:

220 grams of sugar

40ml of water

100 grams of butter

100ml cream

120 grams of peanuts

Glaze:

130 grams of milk chocolate

130g cream 33%

70 g crushed peanuts

