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BASES2017 at The Black Swan - Michael Shrimpton The Truth behind the Falklands
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58 views • February 15, 2022
Intelligence expert Michael Shrimpton gives insight into The Falklands and a submarine incident in the recent era. Shrimpton wrote the book Spyhunter: The Secret History of German Intelligence, otherwise known as the DVD, with assets in China,Russian,British,US, and Irish, governments.
A secret service that is very well connected and ....guess what SECRET!
BASES2017 is part of the BASES Lectures series on Brighteon
A secret service that is very well connected and ....guess what SECRET!
BASES2017 is part of the BASES Lectures series on Brighteon
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