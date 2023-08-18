Create New Account
Was Maui’s DEADLY wildfire a GOVERNMENT or CLIMATE disaster?
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


August 17, 2023


The White House and corporate media are insisting that the devastating Maui wildfires were caused by climate change. And their solution is to give the government even more power. But Glenn believes the real culprit is the "all-powerful and all-incompetent regime" that they want to expand. Glenn lays out what really led to the Maui wildfires, from a power company shielded by the state to disastrous government handling of water, travel, and warning systems.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX5EWtzbeD0

Keywords
travelhawaiiwaterfiremauiglenn beckdeadlypower companywildfiredevastatinglahainagovernment disasterclimate disastergovernment failureincompetent regimewarning systems

