Was Maui’s DEADLY wildfire a GOVERNMENT or CLIMATE disaster?

Glenn Beck





August 17, 2023





The White House and corporate media are insisting that the devastating Maui wildfires were caused by climate change. And their solution is to give the government even more power. But Glenn believes the real culprit is the "all-powerful and all-incompetent regime" that they want to expand. Glenn lays out what really led to the Maui wildfires, from a power company shielded by the state to disastrous government handling of water, travel, and warning systems.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX5EWtzbeD0