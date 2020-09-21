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Rav Yisrael Ariel at Amona - EXPLUSION - February 1st 2006 (a Five Minute Video)
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15 views • September 21, 2020
In this video we see the destruction of the Jewish Community of Amona in the area of Samaria, Israel. At the protest was Rav Yisrael Ariel was one of the paratroopers that liberated Jerusalem in 1967. He was just as shocked at this incident (in 2006) as he was to see the keys to the Temple Mount Complex given back the the Jordanian Waqf, (in 1967) in a matter of days. Since then he has been in a tireless effort to promote the Temple Mount through his organization the Temple Institute - https://templeinstitute.org/
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
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