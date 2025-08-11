Joe Untamed w/ Jeff Nyquist & Mark Cook: Global Threats and Taking Back Our Elections

America stands at a crossroads—under siege from both foreign threats abroad and deep vulnerabilities at home. On one front, Jeff Nyquist, a relentless geopolitical analyst, pulls back the curtain on the global chessboard—where Russia, China, and North Korea quietly coordinate moves that could undermine U.S. sovereignty. With decades of research, insider testimony, and a historian’s grasp of strategy, Nyquist exposes the ideological warfare, deception campaigns, and moral weaknesses that hostile powers are exploiting right now. His message is not one of fear, but of urgent truth—because in war, the side that fails to see the battlefield clearly is the side that loses.

On the home front, election cybersecurity and forensics expert Mark Cook brings the fight to our own backyard, revealing how opaque, machine-driven voting systems erode public trust in the very foundation of the Republic. Through his “Hand Count Road Show,” Cook has traveled county by county, uncovering vulnerabilities, training citizens in hand-count ballot procedures, and demonstrating how transparency can be restored with nothing more than vigilance, video cameras, and community action. He has one mission: to return elections to the people—and ensure that every future generation truly lives with freedom and liberty.

Hosted by Joe Untamed, this powerful conversation brings together two warriors on different battlefields but fighting for the same cause—America’s survival. From the shadow strategies of global adversaries to the grassroots movement to secure our ballots, this episode will challenge what you think you know, and ignite a deeper understanding of the fight for our Republic. This isn’t just another discussion—it’s a call to wake up, stand up, and take part in defending the nation before it’s too late.





