BrightLearn - The Breast Cancer Prevention Guide by Dr. Sandra Cabot and Margaret Jasinska
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
40 views • 1 week ago

In "The Breast Cancer Prevention Guide," Dr. Sandra Cabot and Margaret Jasinska provide a comprehensive and empowering resource for women worldwide, aiming to shift the focus from fear to proactive prevention. While breast cancer remains a global concern with alarming statistics, the authors emphasize that genetics account for only a small percentage of cases, with lifestyle factors playing a significant role in risk reduction. The book highlights the impact of modifiable factors such as weight, diet and exposure to environmental chemicals, suggesting that avoiding smoking, reducing alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy weight can significantly lower the risk. It also underscores the importance of specific nutrients and foods, such as vitamin D, turmeric and flaxseeds, which have been shown to possess cancer-preventive properties. The authors advocate for regular exercise, a diet low in refined carbohydrates and sugar and the use of natural personal care products to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals. Additionally, the book explores the role of hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, in breast cancer development and offers strategies to balance these hormones naturally. Diagnostic tools like mammograms, ultrasounds, MRI scans and thermography are discussed, with a focus on their benefits and limitations. Ultimately, "The Breast Cancer Prevention Guide" encourages women to take control of their health by making informed lifestyle choices and utilizing the latest research to reduce their risk of breast cancer.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

nowbooksbrightlearn
