Canada Formally Declares Iran’s IRGC as a Terrorist Organization

https://gnews.org/post/p1u6m6f09
10/07/2022 “The IRGC leadership are terrorists. The IRGC is a terrorist organization.” Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland formally declares Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization and announces new sanctions on its members
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.