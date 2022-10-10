Canada Formally Declares Iran’s IRGC as a Terrorist Organization

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u6m6f09
10/07/2022 “The IRGC leadership are terrorists. The IRGC is a terrorist organization.” Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland formally declares Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization and announces new sanctions on its members