Trump Pardons Approximately 1,500 Jan. 6 Political 'Hostages'

President Trump on Monday gave a 'full pardon' to over 1,500 political prisoners who were involved in the Jan. 6 "riot".

Earlier in the day, Trump told a yuge crowd at the Capitol One Arena that he was going to "release our great hostages," referring to the Jan. 6 prisoners.

"As soon as I leave, I'm going to the Oval Office, and we'll be signing pardons for a lot of people, a lot of people," Trump continued.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy, is currently being processed for release from FCI Pollock, a medium security federal prison in Louisiana, NBC News reports. Tarrio had been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after his conviction.

"He is being processed out," said his attorney, Nayib Hasssan. "We do not know what type of clemency he is receiving."

Developing...

Source https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-pardons-approximately-1500-jan-6-political-hostages





