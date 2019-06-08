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8/06/19 #FALSEFACTS: Kashmir/China, New Consensus, Green Gascism #WeDoNotConsent
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66 views • August 07, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Aug 6, 2019
8/6: India has "occupied" Kashmir and eliminated Article 370, meanwhile, Bill Gates foots the bill for ionizing the skies and we see a lot of inconsistencies in recent MSM reporting on shootings...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.rferl.org/a/indian-govern...
https://thediplomat.com/2017/05/for-k...
https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-06-2...
http://cpec.gov.pk/
https://worldview.stratfor.com/articl...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati...
https://heavy.com/NEWS/2019/07/SANTIN...
Santino Legan's grandfather tried for sexual assault in Gilroy:
http://www.laoldies.com/home/engageme...
https://www.sanjoseinside.com/2019/07...
https://twitter.com/Mike__Wasserman
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/micros...
Please watch the Dark Journalist interview with Elena Freeland, author of UNDER AN IONIZED SKY:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkD5Y...
Please subscribe to Dark Journalist!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
https://newconsensus.com/green-new-deal/
https://philanthropyforum.org/day-one...
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!!
Published on Aug 6, 2019
8/6: India has "occupied" Kashmir and eliminated Article 370, meanwhile, Bill Gates foots the bill for ionizing the skies and we see a lot of inconsistencies in recent MSM reporting on shootings...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.rferl.org/a/indian-govern...
https://thediplomat.com/2017/05/for-k...
https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-06-2...
http://cpec.gov.pk/
https://worldview.stratfor.com/articl...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati...
https://heavy.com/NEWS/2019/07/SANTIN...
Santino Legan's grandfather tried for sexual assault in Gilroy:
http://www.laoldies.com/home/engageme...
https://www.sanjoseinside.com/2019/07...
https://twitter.com/Mike__Wasserman
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/micros...
Please watch the Dark Journalist interview with Elena Freeland, author of UNDER AN IONIZED SKY:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkD5Y...
Please subscribe to Dark Journalist!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
https://newconsensus.com/green-new-deal/
https://philanthropyforum.org/day-one...
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!!
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