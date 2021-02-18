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The Great Rush Limbaugh Dies At Age 70
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70 views • February 18, 2021
Though Austin, Texas is in a synthetic power shutdown, Owen Shroyer makes his way to the Infowars studio for a historic broadcast. The passing of a radio legend and pioneer Rush Limbaugh is a highlight of the day. Owen discusses one of his original talk show inspirations. Alex Jones also joins live from the scene of his protest of a corrupt Texas energy company. Owen explains the Significance of the fake power outages and how it's synonymous with the fake pandemic.
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