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Derrick Wilburn, District49 School Board meeting, 8.12.2021
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67 views • August 20, 2021
The Colorado Springs District 49 school board asked for community comments regarding "Critical Race Theory" being forced into or banned from classrooms. They asked for comments - they got them!
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