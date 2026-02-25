Why Regular Vehicle Maintenance in Dubai Is Essential for Luxury and Japanese Cars

Nissan Maintenance Dubai - Keeping Japanese Reliability Strong : Japanese cars are known worldwide for their reliability and durability. Models from Nissan are built to last, but even they face extra challenges in Dubai’s harsh weather.

Extreme heat and frequent sand exposure can degrade engine oil, clog air filters and accelerate wear on moving parts. If these issues aren’t caught early, they can lead to reduced engine performance and higher fuel use. Regular check-ups for oil changes, filter replacements and cooling system inspections help ensure your Nissan performs well despite the heat and dust.