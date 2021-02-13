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The unproven medical science of virology exposed by Drs. Cowan and Kaufman
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209 views • February 13, 2021
Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andrew Kaufman discuss the basic medical viral theory underpinning the pharmaceutical industry and the cancer research agenda.
Using peer reviewed published evidence and information, they expose the fraudulent and scientifically unproven data used by a politicized medical bureaucracy to implement particular 'disease control' agendas to manipulate a generally scientifically ignorant population and constituency.
Their basic conclusion centers on the detoxification of the natural immune system being erroneously identified by vested interests as a 'virus' invasion, often studied by utility of disease carrying ingredients and medical contamination of the original cellular material..
Using peer reviewed published evidence and information, they expose the fraudulent and scientifically unproven data used by a politicized medical bureaucracy to implement particular 'disease control' agendas to manipulate a generally scientifically ignorant population and constituency.
Their basic conclusion centers on the detoxification of the natural immune system being erroneously identified by vested interests as a 'virus' invasion, often studied by utility of disease carrying ingredients and medical contamination of the original cellular material..
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